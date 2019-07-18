Susan "Suzi" Lynne Miller



Susan "Suzi" Lynne Miller, 63, of Temperance, MI passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg, OH. She was born June 1, 1956 to Charles and Patsy (Ralph) Kaminsky. In her youth Suzi participated in 9 years of art classes. She was a lifeguard and loved being on the beach and in the water. Suzi was the owner of Main Street Barbers of Lambertville. She was a licensed barber and cut hair in her high heels for 43 years! Suzi appreciated and loved her clients and took great joy in making them look their best. Suzi was an amazing cook. She was also a member of Cedar Creek Church. Suzi is survived by her husband of 18 years, Daniel R. Miller; children, Ryan Tymensky of Hollywood, CA, Joshua Miller of Prescott, AZ, and Jodie Malo, of Huntington Beach, CA; and grandchildren, Ayris and Zayne Malo, of Huntington Beach, CA; 2 brothers, Jeff (Kathy) Kaminsky of Sylvania, OH and Thomas (Cathy) Kaminsky of Scottsdale, AZ; nieces and nephews, Wendy, Brittany, Chelsea, Dillion, Cameron and Hayden. Suzi is preceded in death by her parents.



Friends will be received on July 20, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Witzler-Shank, 3219 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, OH 43613 (419-473-1301). A memorial service will be held following the visitation at 2:00 p.m. Memorial contribution may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Rd, Perrysburg, OH 43551 and Kaminsky Pulmonary Rehab Fund, through St. Luke's Hospital. Condolences and memories can be shared at



www.witzlershanktrilby.com





Published in The Blade on July 18, 2019