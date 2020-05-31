Susan M, Jeffrey
Susan Marie Jeffrey was born in Toledo on January 31, 1946, to Maximilian & Jane (Rybarczyk) Michalak. She passed on to eternal life on May 29, 2020. She was a 1963 graduate of Central Catholic where she was a part of the Glee Club & editor of the school paper and yearbook. After graduation she pursued her passion at St. Vincent's School of Nursing. She was a lifelong learner and furthered her nursing education at the University of Toledo. Her proudest accomplishment coming from receiving her Masters Degree in Science and Nursing from the University of Michigan. She spent most of her nursing career at St. Vincent's Medical Center working in the ER, Cardiac ICU, and as Night Supervisor.
Sue had many passions beyond nursing. She could always find a way to talk about her grandchildren in any conversation. Her elephant collection could compete with the best. Sue was a supporter of Michigan football and had season tickets to her beloved Women's Rocket basketball team. In Sue's spare time, you would find her "working" a puzzle whether it was a jigsaw, crossword, word search or sudoku. Sue also loved to sing and watch movies, especially musicals. Her book collection, especially mystery novels, was vast, and she enjoyed playing cards and board games.
To keep her memory alive are her children, Peter (Jeannine) Jeffrey & Melissa (Don) VanderHorst; grandchildren, Anne Jeffrey, Peter Jeffrey, Max VanderHorst and Leo VanderHorst; longtime friend and "partner in crime", Nancy Harris; many cousins, including a special cousin who was like a sister, Mary Kate Kwiatkowski. She is reunited with her parents and grandparents who proceeded her in passing on to eternal life.
In lieu of flowers please consider Hospice, a memorial contribution to the Toledo Zoo in her name: https://www.toledozoo.org/form-honor-a-loved-one or donate to the charity of your choice. Memorial services will be determined at a later date. Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (419) 269-1111. Online condolences:
blanchardstrabler.com
Susan Marie Jeffrey was born in Toledo on January 31, 1946, to Maximilian & Jane (Rybarczyk) Michalak. She passed on to eternal life on May 29, 2020. She was a 1963 graduate of Central Catholic where she was a part of the Glee Club & editor of the school paper and yearbook. After graduation she pursued her passion at St. Vincent's School of Nursing. She was a lifelong learner and furthered her nursing education at the University of Toledo. Her proudest accomplishment coming from receiving her Masters Degree in Science and Nursing from the University of Michigan. She spent most of her nursing career at St. Vincent's Medical Center working in the ER, Cardiac ICU, and as Night Supervisor.
Sue had many passions beyond nursing. She could always find a way to talk about her grandchildren in any conversation. Her elephant collection could compete with the best. Sue was a supporter of Michigan football and had season tickets to her beloved Women's Rocket basketball team. In Sue's spare time, you would find her "working" a puzzle whether it was a jigsaw, crossword, word search or sudoku. Sue also loved to sing and watch movies, especially musicals. Her book collection, especially mystery novels, was vast, and she enjoyed playing cards and board games.
To keep her memory alive are her children, Peter (Jeannine) Jeffrey & Melissa (Don) VanderHorst; grandchildren, Anne Jeffrey, Peter Jeffrey, Max VanderHorst and Leo VanderHorst; longtime friend and "partner in crime", Nancy Harris; many cousins, including a special cousin who was like a sister, Mary Kate Kwiatkowski. She is reunited with her parents and grandparents who proceeded her in passing on to eternal life.
In lieu of flowers please consider Hospice, a memorial contribution to the Toledo Zoo in her name: https://www.toledozoo.org/form-honor-a-loved-one or donate to the charity of your choice. Memorial services will be determined at a later date. Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (419) 269-1111. Online condolences:
blanchardstrabler.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.