Susan M. Jeffrey
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan M, Jeffrey

Susan Marie Jeffrey was born in Toledo on January 31, 1946, to Maximilian & Jane (Rybarczyk) Michalak. She passed on to eternal life on May 29, 2020. She was a 1963 graduate of Central Catholic where she was a part of the Glee Club & editor of the school paper and yearbook. After graduation she pursued her passion at St. Vincent's School of Nursing. She was a lifelong learner and furthered her nursing education at the University of Toledo. Her proudest accomplishment coming from receiving her Masters Degree in Science and Nursing from the University of Michigan. She spent most of her nursing career at St. Vincent's Medical Center working in the ER, Cardiac ICU, and as Night Supervisor.

Sue had many passions beyond nursing. She could always find a way to talk about her grandchildren in any conversation. Her elephant collection could compete with the best. Sue was a supporter of Michigan football and had season tickets to her beloved Women's Rocket basketball team. In Sue's spare time, you would find her "working" a puzzle whether it was a jigsaw, crossword, word search or sudoku. Sue also loved to sing and watch movies, especially musicals. Her book collection, especially mystery novels, was vast, and she enjoyed playing cards and board games.

To keep her memory alive are her children, Peter (Jeannine) Jeffrey & Melissa (Don) VanderHorst; grandchildren, Anne Jeffrey, Peter Jeffrey, Max VanderHorst and Leo VanderHorst; longtime friend and "partner in crime", Nancy Harris; many cousins, including a special cousin who was like a sister, Mary Kate Kwiatkowski. She is reunited with her parents and grandparents who proceeded her in passing on to eternal life.

In lieu of flowers please consider Hospice, a memorial contribution to the Toledo Zoo in her name: https://www.toledozoo.org/form-honor-a-loved-one or donate to the charity of your choice. Memorial services will be determined at a later date. Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (419) 269-1111. Online condolences:

blanchardstrabler.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
419-269-1111
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved