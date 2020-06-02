(News story) Susan M. Jeffrey, a longtime registered nurse at what now is Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, died Friday at St. Luke's Hospital. She was 74.
She died after multiple organ failure following a bout with kidney disease, her daughter, Melissa Vander- Horst, said.
Ms. Jeffrey, who had a University of Michigan master's degree in science and nursing, retired about 2005 after about 30 years in nursing, mostly at St. Vincent, where she had at different times worked in the emergency room, cardiac intensive care unit, and most recently as the night nursing supervisor.
"She was great as a supervisor. ... She would help with anything. And she was very talented. She had a lot of skills that she perfected. She was especially good with IV. If no-one else could start an IV, she could," said Marcia Mix, a friend and co-worker.
In her last few years at St. Vincent, Ms. Jeffrey also collected data about organ availability for organ donations and helped educate families about different types of organ transplants.
"She always wanted to help people. She was also interested in heath sciences. And she was very masterful. ... She was always able to keep calm in stressful situations. Her coworkers used to tell me they always knew they would be OK when she was around," her daughter said.
Ms. Jeffrey was born Jan. 31, 1946, in Toledo to Jane and Maximilian Michalak.
In 1963, she graduated from Central Catholic High School, where she sang in the choir and was the editor of the school paper and yearbook.
Out of high school, she went directly to St. Vincent's School of Nursing, getting her registered nurse license in 1966, and then attended the University of Toledo, from which she graduated about 1984 with a bachelor's degree in science and nursing.
She later continued her nursing education at the University of Michigan, receiving a master's degree in science and nursing in 1991.
Ms. Jeffrey was very proud of that, her daughter said, adding that her mother's thesis was about a higher burnout rate among the night-shift nurses.
"She was an overachiever, and she was very smart," her daughter said.
In 1967, she married Kent Jeffrey. They later divorced.
In her free time, she liked to be with her grandchildren, of whom she was very proud, her daughter said.
Ms. Jeffrey also liked to solve puzzles, play cards and board games, read, sing, and watch movies, especially musicals. She also collected elephant figurines and books, mostly mystery novels.
She was also a Michigan football and University of Toledo women's basketball fan.
Surviving are her son, Peter Jeffrey; daughter, Melissa VanderHorst; and four grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home.
The family suggests tributes to the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, the Toledo Zoo, or a charity of the donor's choice.
Published in The Blade on Jun. 2, 2020.