Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Maglione
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan M. (DeCant) Maglione


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan M. (DeCant) Maglione Obituary
Susan M. (DeCant) Maglione

Susan M. Maglione (DeCant), 71, of Clearwater, FL, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019. Born December 18, 1947 in Toledo, OH, she is predeceased by her mom, Helen DeCant, and brother Steven DeCant.

Sue is survived by her father, Chuck DeCant; siblings, Rick DeCant, Vicki Johnson, and Michele DeCant; children, Greg and Marie French; four grandchildren, and one great grandson. In memory of Sue, contributions can be made to the .

Published in The Blade on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.