Susan M. (DeCant) Maglione
Susan M. Maglione (DeCant), 71, of Clearwater, FL, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019. Born December 18, 1947 in Toledo, OH, she is predeceased by her mom, Helen DeCant, and brother Steven DeCant.
Sue is survived by her father, Chuck DeCant; siblings, Rick DeCant, Vicki Johnson, and Michele DeCant; children, Greg and Marie French; four grandchildren, and one great grandson. In memory of Sue, contributions can be made to the .
Published in The Blade on June 30, 2019