Susan Marie Davis
Susan Marie Davis, 72, of Sylvania, passed away at her home on Wednesday, January 22 2020. She was born in Toledo, OH, to Clarence R. and Helen Jo (Donnelly) Sass on October 2, 1947. Sue graduated from Sylvania High School, then Maumee Valley School of Nursing. She furthered her education at Owen's Community college and worked at The University of Toledo Medical Center as a Registered Nurse for many years before retiring, where she was very active in the Union. After retiring, Sue worked in the Sylvania Schools helping students in the Med Tech Program. She loved knitting and sewing. Sue loved to travel; especially with her group of coworkers. Her favorite trips were to Ireland and England. Sue was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church where she was very active with her fellow church ladies.
Sue is survived by her loving son, Ryan Davis; sister, Sally J. Taylor; many close cousins; and numerous friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, James D. Davis in 2016.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, OH (419-841-2422). A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Grace Lutheran Church, 4441 Monroe Street, Toledo, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions in Sue's name may be made to Grace Lutheran Church.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020