Susan Marie Dukett
Susan Marie Dukett, 64, passed away February 26, 2020, at home.
Sue was born to Ervin and Beatrice (Jones) Wilichowski September 12, 1955.
She was a nurturer. As a girl a lost wolf pup found her. She named it Patches and took care of it for years. When it had puppies she cared for them for as long as her parents let her. Later she helped care for her brother and sister. She loved her family very much. Sue had very strong Polish ancestry and understood some Polish. Her Grandpa didn't speak English. She loved to read and attended Beauty School.
Susan married David, they had 4 children and moved from Toledo to Bowling Green. She was a loving Mother and Grandmother. Family was her world, grandchildren brought her soo much joy! She loved David's cooking. Her favorite were his egg rolls and stir fry. They played cards and bowled together, she still liked to read. She was a UAW Member and hard worker. Sue and David also made a lot of friends delivering the Sentinel.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David; brother, Daniel and brothers in law, James, Walter and Donald.
Susan is survived by her loving children, Dean (Joyce) Dukett, Erica (Joe) Dukett, Douglas (Julie) Dukett, Deseree (Josh) Donahe; grandchildren, Elizabeth "BabyCakes," Stone, Dakota, Alexis, Lorenzo, Seth, Allie, and Cole; great grandchildren, Abigail and Wesley; brother, Dennis (Elizabeth) Wilichowski; sisters, Cynthia Padley and Stephanie Link; sisters in law, Sharon Dukett and Yvonne Ferguson.
A celebration of life will be held on March 15th from 1-5pm at Buffalo Wild Wings, 6710 Central Ave, Toledo, Ohio 43617. Please come share your memories with us.
Donations can be made to Nightingales Harvest www.nightingales-harvest.org
Condolences may be left at Toledo Cremation www.toledocremation.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 7, 2020