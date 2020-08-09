1/
Susan Marie (Grindle) Rumpf
Susan Marie (Grindle) Rumpf

Susan Marie Rumpf went to meet her Savior on May 15, 2020, one day before her 64th birthday.

"Sue" is predeceased by her father John Phillip Grindle; her mother, Mary Ann Grindle (Smurr); brother, Robert Grindle; and sister, Lynne Grindle; her grandchildren, Hope and Elijah Nijakowski.

She is survived by her loving husband Kim; sister, Carole Steger; son, Aaron Rumpf (Alison); daughters, Brittany Smith (Adam) and Chelsea Nijakowski (Lee); and 15 grandchildren.

She was born in Toledo, Ohio, graduated from McAuley High School and lived all of her days in Northwest Ohio… but is most remembered by her faithful attendance to Calvary Church for 35 years. Many current and former parishioners, young and old, referred to her as "Mama Sue" for her ongoing spiritual guidance, kindness and dependability.

Sue was active in her community not just in faith, but in action. Providing for those in need was both a hobby and a ministry; securing home décor for friends, precision gift giving for family or distribution of necessities to those without were all common practices.

Her memorial service will be held at Calvary Church, 1360 Conant St., Maumee, Ohio on Saturday August 15, 2020 at 11 a.m., with family greeting guests starting at 10 a.m. All health safety measures adhered, but if travel limitations or other concerns remain, a live stream will be broadcast at toledocalvary.org.


Published in The Blade from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
10:00 AM
Calvary Church
AUG
15
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Calvary Church
