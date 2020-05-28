Scott, I'm so sorry for your loss. I know Sue is in a better place and with Chad again.
Pat Fetters
Susan Mary (White) Sheridan
04/09/1953 - 05/25/2020
Susan Mary (White) Sheridan passed away in her sleep the evening of May 25, 2020 at Hospice of NWO, Perrysburg. The return of MRSA complicated her diabetes and renal failure.
She is survived by her loving husband Scott "DrScott" and preceded by their son, Chad. Also survived by her brother, Gary (Sue) White; and their children, Brad, Todd, Lindsay and Ross.
Sue's entire elementary teaching career was with Maumee City Schools. She graduated from Maumee in 1971 and received her BS in Education from BGSU.
Her biggest passions were reading and Faith Hill. She was an avid reader who enjoyed popular mysteries. Her husband enjoyed traveling with her to catch Faith Hill in concert.
Family and friends may visit at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee on Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held and live streamed on Sue's obituary page on our website on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Maumee. Memorial contributions may be made to The Open Door, 2823 Cherry St., Toledo, OH 43608. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from May 28 to May 30, 2020.