Susan Mary (White) Sheridan
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Mary (White) Sheridan

04/09/1953 - 05/25/2020

Susan Mary (White) Sheridan passed away in her sleep the evening of May 25, 2020 at Hospice of NWO, Perrysburg. The return of MRSA complicated her diabetes and renal failure.

She is survived by her loving husband Scott "DrScott" and preceded by their son, Chad. Also survived by her brother, Gary (Sue) White; and their children, Brad, Todd, Lindsay and Ross.

Sue's entire elementary teaching career was with Maumee City Schools. She graduated from Maumee in 1971 and received her BS in Education from BGSU.

Her biggest passions were reading and Faith Hill. She was an avid reader who enjoyed popular mysteries. Her husband enjoyed traveling with her to catch Faith Hill in concert.

Family and friends may visit at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee on Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held and live streamed on Sue's obituary page on our website on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Maumee. Memorial contributions may be made to The Open Door, 2823 Cherry St., Toledo, OH 43608. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 28 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
1
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
419.893.7686
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 27, 2020
Scott, I'm so sorry for your loss. I know Sue is in a better place and with Chad again.
Pat Fetters
Pat Fetters
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved