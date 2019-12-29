Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Sylvania Moose Lodge
Sylvania, OH
Susan Sharon Bright


1953 - 2019
Susan Sharon Bright Obituary
Susan Sharon Bright

Susan Sharon Bright, age 66, of Temperance, passed away December 15, 2019 in her home surrounded by family and friends after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Susan was born October 10, 1953 in Toledo, Ohio the daughter of Duane and Lois (Van Wormer) Sheley. She was a 1971 graduate of Bedford High School and was employed by the Chrysler Corp, retiring after 30 years of service. Sue (Moey) loved the outdoors - being on her pontoon at Vineyard Lake, fishing, biking and watching sports (Michigan). Being with her family and friends was a joy to her. She was well known for always having a good time and her infectious laugh and doing nice things for people. Susan is survived by her loving wife, Betty L. Jackson; father, Duane Sheley; brother, Jake (Michele) Sheley; sister, Chris Cappelletty and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lois Jane Sheley. According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held on January 12, 2020 from 12 (Noon) -3 p.m. at Sylvania Moose Lodge in Sylvania, OH. A special thanks to Promedica Hospice.

Published in The Blade from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
