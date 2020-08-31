(News story) Susan Short, an accomplished pageant contestant who competed in Miss America and later taught music for many years, died Tuesday at her home in Sylvania. She was 70.
Mrs. Short's husband, Roger Short, said his wife battled cancer for four years. In early July, it returned to her brain.
"She was very outgoing and had a positive personality," Mr. Short said. "She was very spirited. She was a beautiful woman and beautiful person. We had some wonderful years together and some great experiences."
Mrs. Short was born July 4, 1950 in Wauseon to Maynard J. Short and Marian Johnson Short. Her father served in the Army during World War II and landed on the beaches of Normandy, France, on the first day of the D-Day invasion.
Mr. Short's father also served during the war, and he and his wife had hoped to one day visit Normandy.
"Her father saw a lot of his fellow soldiers gunned down," he said. "Fortunately her father survived. Otherwise I never would have met her."
Mrs. Short graduated from Wauseon High School in 1968 and earned a degree in music education from Bowling Green State University in 1972.
In June, 1972, Mrs. Short entered the Miss Northwest Ohio competition. Relying partially on her singing talent, she won the contest and qualified for the Miss Ohio Pageant.
Mrs. Short then attended Western Michigan University to obtain a master's degree in vocal music performance. While in school, she won the Miss Heart of Michigan competition in 1974, which qualified her for the Miss Michigan Pageant later that year.
She won the contest - including the talent portion - by singing "Love Is Where You Find It."
She competed in Miss America later that year in Atlantic City, N.J.
"To compete in those pageants, you have to have some confidence and you have to have some talent, and she had a gorgeous singing voice," Mr. Short said. "A proud moment for me was several years ago up in Muskegon, and they had a 60th anniversary of the Miss Michigan Pageant. They invited all the former Miss Michigans back and I said, 'That's my wife up there.'"
As Mrs. Short's time as Miss Michigan was winding down, she spoke to The Blade in 1975 about her reign. She said the experience gave her a new sense of self-awareness.
"I have to say I've learned more about myself in this past year than I did in all six of my college years," she said.
Mr. and Mrs. Short knew each other in high school and in college but didn't date until years later. Mrs. Short moved to New York City after her pageant days, working as a banker.
There, she met her first husband and had two children. After her divorce, she moved back to the Toledo area and reconnected with Mr. Short.
"We were friends in college and sang together, but I never asked her out," Mr. Short said. "She was a beautiful lady and there was too much competition. I didn't think I had a chance."
The two had not seen each other for about 25 years before meeting up at a music contest. They hit it off and were married in 2005.
Mrs. Short later judged pageants and served as a coach for contestants. She also taught music at St. Joseph-Sylvania School for nearly 20 years.
Mr. and Mrs. Short enjoyed attending BGSU football games and took trips to Green Bay, Wis., to watch their beloved Packers. They also enjoyed going to concerts.
Mrs. Short is survived by her husband, Roger Short; sons David Shain and Michael Shain, and brothers, Douglas Short, Stephen Short, and Mark Short.
Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday in Newcomer Funeral Home, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Epworth United Methodist Church, 3077 Valleyview Dr., in Ottawa Hills.
This is a news story by Jay Skebba. Contact him at jskebba@theblade.com
or 419-724-9414.