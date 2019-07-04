Susan (Kotecki) Taper



Susan (Kotecki) Taper, age 62, of Newport, KY passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 after a year-long battle with cancer. She was born on January 15, 1957 in Toledo, OH to James and Helen (Denko) Kotecki. Sue graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Education and worked at the Hamilton County ESC Learning Center at North Norwood. She spent her entire career teaching children with special needs. Sue was a very unassuming soul who was known by many as being a great friend and listener. Reading was one of her many passions along with boating, dogs and travel. She loved nothing more than spending time with family and friends. She handled her illness with elegance and grace and was humbled by the love and support from family and friends, both near and far. She will be remembered for having a positive attitude and a smile on her face to the very end of her journey. Sue is survived by her beloved husband of 23 years, Bob Taper; her father James Kotecki; children Stacy Taper and Betsy Taper; siblings Steve (Carol) Kotecki, Paula (Jim) Minor and Julie (Jeff) Aylor; grandchildren Jacob and Hunter Taper and Alex and Addison Wylie; and nephew Max Minor. Also surviving her are her special cousins who were near and dear to her heart. She was proceeded in death by her mother, Helen (Denko) Kotecki in 2016. Her family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to her team of doctors, nurses and caregivers at St. Elizabeth Hospital / Cancer Center and Hospice that took care of her during her journey. Two services will be held to accommodate family and friends. A memorial mass will be held at All Saints Catholic Church, 628 Lime City Road, Rossford, OH 43460 on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11:00 am with visitation beginning at 10:30 am. The second memorial service will be held at St. Thomas Catholic Church, 26 East Villa Place, Fort Thomas, KY 41075 on Saturday, July 20, 2019, beginning at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to: Paws for Ability, 207 Dayton Ave, Xenia, OH 45385, 4pawsforability.org or Foundation Fighting Blindness, 7168 Columbia Gateway Drive, Suite 100, Columbia, MD 20146, fightingblindness.org.



Published in The Blade on July 4, 2019