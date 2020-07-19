Susan Terece Antkowiak
01/13/1942 - 07/13/2020
Susan Terece Antkowiak, age 78, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on Monday, July 13, 2020. Her warm smile, generous heart, unconditional love, strength of character, perseverance, and comforting guidance will be missed by her family and friends.
Susan "Sue" was born January 13, 1942 to Alfred and Isabelle (Zielinski) Bart (Bartkowiak). Sue grew up in the 1300 block of Blum St. in Toledo where she met her lifelong sweetheart Thomas Antkowiak. Sue and Tom married October 13, 1962 at St. Anthony Church. She attended Nativity grade school and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1959. She received an Associate's Degree in Medical Assisting from UT Technical College and worked part-time at multiple doctors' offices, St. Vincent's Medical Center, and Visiting Nurse Home Health and Hospice while she meticulously managed her home and raised three daughters.
Sue was a caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and faithful friend. Her greatest joy was spending time with family. She especially loved going on walks and fishing with her husband, traveling to Michigan and Myrtle Beach, attending musical theatre with her daughters, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Sue is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Tom; daughters, Julie (Alan) Harberson, Tracy (John) Potts, Tammy (Scott) Michalak; grandchildren, Nicholas Harberson, Rachael (Brandi) Fasnaugh, Mitchell Harberson, Jacob, Samuel, Olivia Potts, and Nathan Michalak; dear friends, Marie Kovach and Sandy Miller. Sue was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Terry Bart.
Special thanks to, Stephanie Good, Pastor Chris Hanley, and the family and staff at StoryPoint Waterville. Her family will be forever grateful for the loving care she received especially during these unprecedented times. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. at the Roche de Bout Shelterhouse, Farnsworth Metropark. Social distancing and masks required. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Alzheimer's Association
. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com