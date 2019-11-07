Home

Services
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 385-5305
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
View Map
Susan Urbaniak


1956 - 2019
Susan Urbaniak Obituary
Susan Urbaniak

Susan Urbaniak, 63, of Maumee, passed away on November 1, 2019. She was born on July 28, 1956 to Anthony and Virginia (Landowski) Jagodzinski in Toledo. Susan was a graduate of St. Anthony Grade School and Whitney Vocational High School. She married Timothy Urbaniak on June 10, 1978. Susan worked for Flower Hospital and Promedica for over 40 years. She was an organist for Nativity and St. Anthony's Church, and she enjoyed playing her video games on her computer. Sue endured several medical issues and challenged each and everyone of them.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents. She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 41 years, Tim; daughter, Valerie (David) Fisher; son and caregiver, Justin; sisters, Geri (Bob) Lawecki, Fran (Rich) Niedbalski, Pat (Skip) Ward, and Betty Rybarczyk; fur daughter, Kayli; casino buddies, Tom and Pat Urbaniak; and many extended family and friends.

Family and friends may visit on Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy., with Rev. Francis Speier officiating. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial tributes may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or a .

The family would like to express a special thank you for the excellent care provided by Otterbein Rehab Center of Monclova and Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Also, to all the family and friends that took the time to visit with Sue while in the hospital and rehab centers. She enjoyed each and every visitor.

Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.

Published in The Blade on Nov. 7, 2019
