1/1
Susan Ward
1940 - 2020
Susan Ward

Susan Ward, age 80, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away July 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 4, 1940, in Toledo, Ohio, to Carlton and Ruth (McCoy) Thebeau.

She became totally blind at the age of 4, yet in spite of this was a child prodigy on piano. She graduated with honors from the Columbus School for the Blind and went on to become a successful homemaker and mother.

She is survived by her son, Walter (Tammy); grandchildren, Walter IV (Meagan), Tony and Erica; and her brother, Larry. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter, Jr.; daughter, Wanda and several brothers and sisters. Interment will be held at a later date at North Oregon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Toledo Humane Society. Arrangements entrusted to Freck Funeral Chapel.

www.freckchapel.com


Published in The Blade from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
