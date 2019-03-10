Susan (Aumiller) Whitehead



Susan (Aumiller) Whitehead, age 69, of Toledo, lost her valiant fight with cancer on March 7, 2019 at Toledo Hospital. She was born on November 7, 1949 to Daniel and Florence Aumiller in Toledo. Susan attended and graduated from St. Hyacinth Elementary School, St. Clare Academy in Sylvania, and Mary Manse College. She taught for 15 years at schools in Michigan, Minnesota, and Ohio in Toledo at St. Hedwig and Little Flower. Susan then worked at various jobs, including; security officer at Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio in Stryker, OH and as a T.A.R.P.S. driver for many years. Susan was an avid Ohio State fan. She also loved bowling, volleyball, and swimming during her youth. Her quirky sense of humor and ready smile will be greatly missed.



Susan was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bobby Whitehead; her parents; aunts, Martha Knopp, Edna (Steve) Nowak, Martha (Walter) Augustyniak, and Angeline (Jim) Piasecki; and uncles, Walter Grochowski, Stanley Grove and Frank Grove. She will be dearly missed by her brother, Mike (Becky) Aumiller; nieces and nephews, Amanda (Dan) Montague, Matthew, Zachary, and Rachel Aumiller; numerous cousins, great nieces and nephews; uncles, Tony (Pat) Aumiller, Gordon Knopp; aunts, Beverly Grove and Viola Grochowski; and extended family and friends.



Family and friends may visit on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 3-8:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. The Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at St. Hyacinth Church at 10:00 a.m. where friends may visit after 9:15 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a .



Messages of condolence may be made at www.sujkowskiairport.com.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019