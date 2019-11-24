Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susann Risner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susann E. Risner


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susann E. Risner Obituary
Susann E. Risner

Susann E. Risner, 78, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice. She was born on March 24, 1941, in Mansfield, Ohio, to Hilda and Carl Marohn. Susann worked in housekeeping for St. Charles Hospital, retiring after 32 years. After retiring, she worked six years at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in housekeeping. Susann was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed and forever remembered with love.

Susann is survived by her daughter, Rhonda (Keith) Eckman; grandchildren, Jennifer (Manny) Guerra, Daniel Guerra, Jessica (Shanna) Guerra, Douglas Eckman, and Gregory Eckman; great-grandchildren, Kennedi Wolf, Jala, Zayn and Amir Asad; son-in-law, Dan Guerra; sister/cousin, Barbara Derby and father of her children and life-long friend, William Wolf. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Lisa Wolf-Guerra; son, Brian Wolf; grandson, Brian "Bucko" Wolf II and her brother, Eugene Routson.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -