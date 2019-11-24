|
Susann E. Risner
Susann E. Risner, 78, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice. She was born on March 24, 1941, in Mansfield, Ohio, to Hilda and Carl Marohn. Susann worked in housekeeping for St. Charles Hospital, retiring after 32 years. After retiring, she worked six years at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in housekeeping. Susann was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed and forever remembered with love.
Susann is survived by her daughter, Rhonda (Keith) Eckman; grandchildren, Jennifer (Manny) Guerra, Daniel Guerra, Jessica (Shanna) Guerra, Douglas Eckman, and Gregory Eckman; great-grandchildren, Kennedi Wolf, Jala, Zayn and Amir Asad; son-in-law, Dan Guerra; sister/cousin, Barbara Derby and father of her children and life-long friend, William Wolf. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Lisa Wolf-Guerra; son, Brian Wolf; grandson, Brian "Bucko" Wolf II and her brother, Eugene Routson.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery.
