Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susann Contos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susann K. Contos


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Susann K. Contos Obituary
Susann K. Contos

Susann K. Contos, 88, of Toledo, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at her home. She was born January 31, 1931, in Toledo and was the daughter of Joseph and Margaret (Horvath) Fejes. Susann taught afterschool classes for Toledo Public Schools at Lighted School. She was also a seamstress for many local businesses. Susann enjoyed sewing, reading and playing Yahtzee. She loved spending time with her family and her dogs.

Susann is survived by her son, Mark (Deb) Contos; daughters, Pamela (Jim) Schenk and Gail (Geno) Contos; grandchildren, Steve (Angela), Tim (Amanda), Sara (Chris) Schroeck, Shawn (Jo), Kevin (Crystal) and Michael; great-grandchildren, Alex, Nick, Anna, Mae, Beatrice, Burleigh, Silas, Kevin, Samara, Liberty, Phoenix, Alabama, Falcon, Navy, Rhiannon, Kairi, Layla and Violet and special cousin, Linda DeLong. She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve G. Contos, whom she married June 24, 1950; her parents and great-grandchild, Reverie.

Family and friends are invited to visit from 3-8 p.m. Monday, February 11th, at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, (between Secor and Douglas Roads). Inurnment will be private at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to .

Online condolences may be sent to Susann's family at;

www.ansberg-west.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.