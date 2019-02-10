Susann K. Contos



Susann K. Contos, 88, of Toledo, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at her home. She was born January 31, 1931, in Toledo and was the daughter of Joseph and Margaret (Horvath) Fejes. Susann taught afterschool classes for Toledo Public Schools at Lighted School. She was also a seamstress for many local businesses. Susann enjoyed sewing, reading and playing Yahtzee. She loved spending time with her family and her dogs.



Susann is survived by her son, Mark (Deb) Contos; daughters, Pamela (Jim) Schenk and Gail (Geno) Contos; grandchildren, Steve (Angela), Tim (Amanda), Sara (Chris) Schroeck, Shawn (Jo), Kevin (Crystal) and Michael; great-grandchildren, Alex, Nick, Anna, Mae, Beatrice, Burleigh, Silas, Kevin, Samara, Liberty, Phoenix, Alabama, Falcon, Navy, Rhiannon, Kairi, Layla and Violet and special cousin, Linda DeLong. She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve G. Contos, whom she married June 24, 1950; her parents and great-grandchild, Reverie.



Family and friends are invited to visit from 3-8 p.m. Monday, February 11th, at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, (between Secor and Douglas Roads). Inurnment will be private at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to .



