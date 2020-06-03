Susanne J. Jakubowski "Grandma Sue"April 10, 1930 - June 1, 2020Susanne J. Jakubowski, age 90, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Divine Rehab and Care Center. She was born in Toledo on April 10, 1930, to Paul and Catherine Louth. Sue was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ray Jakubowski,in 1995; daughter, Jan Tower and siblings, Alice Boyd and James Louth.She is survived by her children, Jim (Carol) Jakubowski, Chuck Jakubowski, Andy (Sun) Jakubowski, Kathy Klein and son-in-law, Marty Tower. Sue is survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Tonya and Tabatha for their special love to Grandma Sue.Visitation will be at Witzler Shank Funeral Home, 3219 Tremainsville Rd., 419-473-1301 ,on Thursday, June 4, 2020, from 4 pm until 8 pm. Funeral service is Friday, at 11:00 am followed by interment at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Due to the Covid 19 virus masks are required. Memorial contributions may be given to Northwest Ohio Hospice, 30000 E River Rd., Perrysburg, Ohio.