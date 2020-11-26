1/1
Susanne M. Allen
1942 - 2020
Susanne M. Allen

Susanne M. Allen, 78, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away, Friday, November 20, 2020, at Bay Park Hospital. She was born in Oregon, Ohio, on September 27, 1942, to Clarence and Lucille (Emmel) Dreier. Shortly after graduating from Waite High School, Susanne married the love of her life, Larry Allen, on September 18, 1965. She worked at Foodtown Supermarket for over 27 years before retiring. She was an avid bowler, and enjoyed her Bunco Club. Her greatest joy in life was following her kids and grandchildren throughout their various sporting events. Susanne cherished her family and they will miss her dearly.

Susanne is survived by her husband of 55 years, Larry; children, Cathy (Melissa Tholl) Amburn, Scott (Jennifer) Allen, Brooke (Mike) Hooks; grandchildren, Hunter, Jake, Ryleigh Amburn, Trenton, Taylor Besgrove; brother, Wayne (Darla) Dreier; sister, Marilyn (Danny) Adkins; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Jill Besgrove; brother, Larry Dreier and sister, Gail Hammer.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Saturday, November 28, 2020, from 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
Funeral services provided by
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eggleston Meinert & Pavley

2 entries
November 25, 2020
My condolences to Larry & his family, & Sue's family. We have been friends since we were teenagers and had many great times over the years. Sue was a fun and loving person, she wiil be greatly missed.
RONALD SCHORLING
Friend
November 24, 2020
To Sues family know you are in my prayers at this time. I am sorry for this unexpected loss you have been given.
Mary Cook
Friend
