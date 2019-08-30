The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Toledo
1405A Bernath Parkway
Toledo, OH 43615
419-861-3770
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
2255 Central Grove
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susanne Wineland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susanne "Aunt Sue" (McGuire) Wineland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susanne "Aunt Sue" (McGuire) Wineland Obituary
Susanne (McGuire) Wineland "Aunt Sue"

Susanne "Aunt Sue" (McGuire) Wineland, 70, passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg.

Sue was a graduate of McAuley High School. She worked as a secretary at Toledo Public Schools retiring in 2016.

Sue is preceded in death by her parents, Dr. James and Helen McGuire; and brothers, James Jr. and Daniel McGuire.

Surviving is her sister-in-law, Ruth McGuire; nieces, Molly Stroh (Jay Abele), Julie and Jackie McGuire; nephews, Daniel and Patrick (Diana) McGuire; and many great nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2255 Central Grove, Toledo, on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the .

www.toledocremation.com

Published in The Blade from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society of Toledo
Download Now