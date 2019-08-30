|
Susanne (McGuire) Wineland "Aunt Sue"
Susanne "Aunt Sue" (McGuire) Wineland, 70, passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg.
Sue was a graduate of McAuley High School. She worked as a secretary at Toledo Public Schools retiring in 2016.
Sue is preceded in death by her parents, Dr. James and Helen McGuire; and brothers, James Jr. and Daniel McGuire.
Surviving is her sister-in-law, Ruth McGuire; nieces, Molly Stroh (Jay Abele), Julie and Jackie McGuire; nephews, Daniel and Patrick (Diana) McGuire; and many great nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2255 Central Grove, Toledo, on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the .
Published in The Blade from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019