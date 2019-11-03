|
Suzanne Borgess DeSantis
Suzanne Borgess DeSantis, age 71, died on October 10, 2019 after losing a brave and well fought battle against declining health issues. She lived in South Toledo until graduating from Central Catholic High School and moving west to become a confirmed "California girl".
She honed her artistic talents over the years with the creation of signature fresh and dried flower pieces, acrylic nails, and became an excellent amateur cook. She had a developed sense of design, a lovely singing voice, loved animals of all kinds, had an upbeat view of the world, and laughed a lot. "The sun always came up in the morning." Her mother used to say that she could charm the birds out of the trees. To the amusement of friends and family, she entertained us with her quick wit, self-deprecating and sometimes wicked sense of humor.
She has joined her parents, Robert and Helen Borgess. She will be missed by her loving children, Shane (Esther), Dawnielle Klasna, Tony, Mishelina, Rafaella; grandchildren, Mason and Garrett Klasna, of southern California; sisters Kathleen Borgess Connolly, Carolyn Borgess Brown (David); 4 nieces and nephews and 5 great nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held in San Clemente California in November, and in Toledo at a later date.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019