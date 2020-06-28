Suzanne C. Broshious



Suzanne C. Broshious passed away Friday June 5, 2020 in Fort Myers, FL. She was born in Monroe, MI on October 7, 1938. She moved to Toledo in 1963, where she lived for 29 years, and met the love of her life, Jim. Sue and her husband moved to Florida in 1992. She enjoyed traveling and valued time spent with family and friends. She was a wonderful and loving woman who will be greatly missed. Sue is survived by her husband, James Broshious Sr.; sister, Barb Lajiness; son, Richard Broshious; daughter, Cindy Shininger; and five grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; and sons, Matthew and James Broshious Jr. Memorial donations can be made in her name to cancer research.





