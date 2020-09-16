1/2
Suzanne (McIlhargey) Dowling
Suzanne (McIlhargey) Dowling

Suzanne "Sue" (McIlhargey) Dowling, 68, of Toledo, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on September 11, 2020 following a stroke. Sue is now reunited with her beloved husband of over 40 years, James "Jimmy" Dowling.

Sue was a devoted mother, grandma, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She began serving the community as a nurse in 1977 and worked for more than 40 years, primarily at Flower Hospital and The Toledo Clinic, until her death. In 1983, Sue and Jimmy bought Custard's Last Stand restaurant in Sylvania, which they ran until 1996. Through her restaurant business and nursing career, Sue touched many lives with her caring spirit and infectious smile.

Sue's family and friends were truly blessed to have had her in their lives. Sue lived life to the fullest every day. She loved to laugh, care for her animals, spend time with friends, ride horses, play games, and travel. Sue loved music and dancing. She enjoyed watching her brother-in-law's band with her siblings, who were also some of her best friends. Most of all, Sue enjoyed spending time with her sons and her beloved grandchildren, who will deeply miss their grandma.

Sue is survived by her sons, David (Emily Samlow) and Joshua (Salma Hissem) Dowling; grandchildren, Nolan, Sam, Kaley, Will, and Robby; sisters, Mary Lynne (Nicky) McIlhargey-Mousoulias and Deborah Hutt; brother, David McIlhargey; and fur babies Heidi, Smokey, and Tigger. She is also survived by nieces and nephews who will never forget her love, kindness, and generosity: Amy (Justin Howard) Hutt, Eric (Annie) Hutt, Chelsea (Jeff) Straub, Tommy Hutt, Tami Michalak, and Robbie McIlhargey, along with 25 nieces and nephews on the Dowling side of her family. Additionally, Sue leaves behind to cherish her memory many special friends and relatives whose love and support she treasured, including John and Alison Van Rynen, Jeff and Nancy Palicki, Hugh and Kyle Grefe, and Dorothy Sorrell. She was preceded in death by her husband, James; parents, Gladys and Robert F. McIlhargey; brother, Robert W. McIlhargey; and in-laws, Edwin, Betty, Sandra, Curtis, and Beverly Dowling.

Friends will be received at the Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home, 3219 Tremainsville Rd., Toledo, (419-269-1111) on Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to COVID safety protocols, the service will be live streamed on her Tribute page at: blanchardstrabler.com

Memorial contributions can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

blanchardstrabler.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
September 15, 2020
I worked with Sue at Flower Hospital for 20+ years - she was my co-worker, charge nurse, manager and friend. She was a great nurse and always seem to uplift everyone especially with her great smile. She was a great advocate for my son who has autism providing me with support, resources, etc. which allowed me to raise him into a productive member of society and a great person all around - I could never thank her enough for this. Sue will be sadly missed by all of those who knew her. Sue - I raise my glass for you!
Robin Lindley
Coworker
