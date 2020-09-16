I worked with Sue at Flower Hospital for 20+ years - she was my co-worker, charge nurse, manager and friend. She was a great nurse and always seem to uplift everyone especially with her great smile. She was a great advocate for my son who has autism providing me with support, resources, etc. which allowed me to raise him into a productive member of society and a great person all around - I could never thank her enough for this. Sue will be sadly missed by all of those who knew her. Sue - I raise my glass for you!

Robin Lindley

Coworker