Suzanne E. "Sue" Serke
Suzanne E. Serke, Sue, died on September 22, 2020. Sue was born on her mother's birthday, September 19, 1927 in Toledo Ohio. She attended St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Parish school. She attended Central Catholic High school and Mary Manse College where she received both Bachelor (1949) and Graduate degrees (1969).
She knew she was born to be a teacher and spent 23 years at Whittier Elementary, mostly in first grade, and 10 years as principal at Harvard Elementary. She then joined the Catholic School System at Blessed Sacrament School and St. Francis.
She was an active member of Holy Rosary Cathedral and St. Patrick's of Heatherdowns. She felt blessed to be an Extraordinary Minister of the Holy Eucharist and lector at St. Pat's. She was able to work with homeless through St. Francis De Sales Church. She made weekly visits to the sick and elderly at Concord Care Center, with a team of 5 who conducted communion services of making a "joyful noise to the Lord."
Sue shared a home with Mary Catherine Gaffney, "Gaff "for most of her adult life. "Gaff received a family (all boys) and I received a sister." Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Gizella; her brothers, Steven, Robert and Paul. She is survived by her brother, John; and her nieces, Karen, Julie, Mary, Ellen, Catherine; and nephew, Andrew. Relatives also include Semetko, Drotar, Kolibar and Timar families. Sue was especially grateful for her cousin Pat Packo who gave love and caring throughout her last years. She was also thankful for Paul Rothermich and his wife Clara who brought the Holy Eucharist to her every week; and for Adrienne Castellanos her god daughter who never said no when things got tough.
The funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 2 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns, with a visitation beginning at 10:00. Fr. Joe Steinbauer will officiate. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given to the Catholic Relief Charities or the Ursuline Convent. Please leave a condolence for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com
My days have been rich in Christ's Church. My love and prayers for all who continue on this journey."