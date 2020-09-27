1/1
Suzanne E. "Sue" Serke
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Suzanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suzanne E. "Sue" Serke

Suzanne E. Serke, Sue, died on September 22, 2020. Sue was born on her mother's birthday, September 19, 1927 in Toledo Ohio. She attended St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Parish school. She attended Central Catholic High school and Mary Manse College where she received both Bachelor (1949) and Graduate degrees (1969).

She knew she was born to be a teacher and spent 23 years at Whittier Elementary, mostly in first grade, and 10 years as principal at Harvard Elementary. She then joined the Catholic School System at Blessed Sacrament School and St. Francis.

She was an active member of Holy Rosary Cathedral and St. Patrick's of Heatherdowns. She felt blessed to be an Extraordinary Minister of the Holy Eucharist and lector at St. Pat's. She was able to work with homeless through St. Francis De Sales Church. She made weekly visits to the sick and elderly at Concord Care Center, with a team of 5 who conducted communion services of making a "joyful noise to the Lord."

Sue shared a home with Mary Catherine Gaffney, "Gaff "for most of her adult life. "Gaff received a family (all boys) and I received a sister." Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Gizella; her brothers, Steven, Robert and Paul. She is survived by her brother, John; and her nieces, Karen, Julie, Mary, Ellen, Catherine; and nephew, Andrew. Relatives also include Semetko, Drotar, Kolibar and Timar families. Sue was especially grateful for her cousin Pat Packo who gave love and caring throughout her last years. She was also thankful for Paul Rothermich and his wife Clara who brought the Holy Eucharist to her every week; and for Adrienne Castellanos her god daughter who never said no when things got tough.

The funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 2 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns, with a visitation beginning at 10:00. Fr. Joe Steinbauer will officiate. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given to the Catholic Relief Charities or the Ursuline Convent. Please leave a condolence for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.

My days have been rich in Christ's Church. My love and prayers for all who continue on this journey."

www.coylefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Patrick of Heatherdowns
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Patrick of Heatherdowns,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 26, 2020
Sue will be remembered by the Luppens family. She and Ms. Gaffney were great friends to our family growing up.
Scott Luppens
Acquaintance
September 25, 2020
Lovely Lady and friend to all. Rest in Peace and Jesus's loving arms.
Otto Smoktonowicz Jr
Friend
September 25, 2020
Sue will be missed by all the Aubry siblings & our families. Sue was an integral part of our childhood along with Aunty Gaff (Mary Catherine Gaffney). May she Rest In Peace.
Janet Lankey
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved