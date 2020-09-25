(News story) Suzanne E. Serke, a longtime Toledo educator who was Harvard Elementary School's principal for a decade, died Tuesday at the Lakes of Monclova senior-living community in Maumee. She was 93.
Her brother, John Serke, said she suffered from arthritis and knee and back pain but did not cite an exact cause of death.
"Old age," he said, "just caught up with her."
Ms. Serke was born Sept. 19, 1927, in Toledo to Stephen and Gizella Serke and was the middle child of five, the rest of whom were all boys, her brother said.
"We weren't a lovey-dovey, close five children," he said. "But when it came down to the real thing, we supported everybody."
She was 12 years older than Mr. Serke, her youngest brother and though they had their disagreements, they had a close relationship, he said. She introduced him to activities at the Catholic Club in Toledo, bought him clothes for school, and worried about what he was going to do with his life.
"She mothered me," he said.
Her passion for teaching was apparent very early on, he said. After graduating from Mary Manse College, Ms. Serke taught at Whittier Elementary School for 23 years, mostly in first grade, before her later time as Harvard's principal.
Patty Mazur, a spokesman for Toledo Public Schools, attended Harvard during Ms. Serke's leadership. Ms. Serke, Ms. Mazur said, was the kind of principal who stood in the hallways and talked to the children.
"She was very student-focused," Ms. Mazur said. "She knew every student's name in the school."
After she retired, Ms. Serke joined the Catholic school system at Blessed Sacrament School and St. Francis, her brother said. She cared a lot about other people and had several close friends throughout her life. She never married or had children.
"She was a strong woman," her brother said. "Very strong woman."
She is survived by her brother, John Serke.
A funeral Mass is scheduled for Oct. 2 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.
The family suggests tributes to the Catholic Relief Charities or the Ursuline Convent.
