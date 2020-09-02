Suzanne Ghaster
Suzanne Ghaster, age 80 of Swanton, OH, passed away on September 1, 2020. She was born to Thomas and Helen (Strain) McTigue on December 1, 1939. She married the love of her life, Thomas Ghaster, on September 1, 1962 and together they raised 2 children. Suzanne spent her career working as a Beautician for over 60 years. She enjoyed baking, cooking and canning jelly. Suzanne loved raising dogs and was an active member of the Fulton County Ohio Kennel Club.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Bricky; sister, Judy Hahn and an infant son. She is survived by her loving husband, Tom; son, Patrick (Christy); daughter, Jodi (Tim) Longmire; grandchildren, Lydia, Hallie, Jack and Charlie; special niece, Kim Hahn as well as many other nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Thursday, September 3rd from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 4th beginning at 10:30 a.m., in the mortuary, followed by a Funeral Mass at Little Flower Church at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Face masks and social distancing are required by the funeral home and the church.
Memorials may take the form of contributions to the Fulton County Ohio Kennel Club.