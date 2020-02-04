|
(News story) Suzanne Guinivere, an art researcher and philanthropist, died Jan. 27 in the Manor at Perrysburg. She was 86.
She had multiple health problems common for her age, her son John Guinivere said.
Mrs. Guinivere retired in 1998 after about 12 years as a docent at the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco.
Before that, in the 1970s and the 1980s, she at different times co-owned and ran a business that gave cooking lessons, wrote a cookbook, had a cooking show on local television, and owned and operated a catering business, all in the San Francisco Bay Area.
In retirement, Mrs. Guinivere lived in Perrysburg – where her parents were from - with her late husband, Rex Guinivere, a retired vice president of a California gold mining company.
Collectors of fine art, they donated regularly to the Toledo Museum of Art and to a variety of area charities and schools, a practice she continued after his death in 2010, Mr. Guinivere said.
"The museum is saddened to learn of Sue's passing," said museum spokesman Stephanie Elton in a prepared statement. "She was a generous and long-time patron of the Toledo Museum of Art. Not only was she a [TMA] President's Council member, Sue also provided considerable support for curatorial and exhibition research over the past twenty years..."
Mrs. Guinivere liked to spend her time in the museum's archives, helping catalogue its collection and research individual artists' work and life, her son said.
She appreciated art, liked to entertain, and was famous among friends and family for telling jokes and stories based on life, he said.
"She was [also] a giving person...," Mr. Guinivere said. "She would never loan anyone money. She would [just] give it to them and say, 'Pay me back if you want to, but it's a gift. That way I won't be mad at you for not paying me back.' That was her philosophy."
Mrs. Guinivere, whose maiden name was Thomas, was born Feb. 12, 1933, in Columbus to Doris and John H. Thomas, a former Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corp. vice chairman and deputy chief executive officer who was crucial in inventing techniques for fiberglass.
She attended Maumee Valley Country Day School through the 10th grade and later transferred to the Thomas School in Norwalk, Conn., from which she graduated in 1951.
In 1955, she went on to graduate from Smith College in Northampton, Mass., and was in a master's program in art history for several years in the 1980s at a university in the San Francisco area.
In 1956, married William Arata. They later divorced.
She then married Rex Guinivere in 1965.
In addition to fine art and cooking, Mrs. Guinivere liked to travel. Also described as a voracious reader, she especially enjoyed British mystery novels. She also liked to watch British mini TV series.
Surviving are her sons, David and John Guinivere; daughter, Mary Guinivere Maisonneuve; brothers, John-Henry Thomas III and Thomas Thomas; and four grandchildren.
A service is pending for early summer at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church in Perrysburg.
Arrangements are by Witzler-Shank Funeral Home.
The family suggests tributes the Toledo Museum of Art.
This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6089.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 4, 2020