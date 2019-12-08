|
Suzanne Jill Scott
Suzanne Jill Scott, age 74, died peacefully on December 2, 2019 at The Toledo Hospital. She was born January 31, 1945 in Toledo to the late E.J. and Jean Scott. Sue worked for many years at Lott Industries. In her free time, she enjoyed latch hooking, bowling, and she was an active participant in the Zenobia Lady Shriner meetings. Sue was an avid fan of both Ohio State and the Detroit Tigers. She found her greatest joy in spending time with her family.
Surviving are her brother-in-law, David (Lisa) Crandell; nieces and nephews, Sarah (Jesse) Martinez, Kelli (Dustin) Vidmar, Bret Feaster, and Jessi Crandell; great nieces and nephew, Grace and Sofia Martinez; Janis, Elizabeth, and Vincent Vidmar; longtime companion, Robert Byers. Sue was also preceded in death by her beloved sister, Janis Crandell.
Family and friends are invited to visit Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave., on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 1:00 until the time of services at 2:00 with interment following at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019