Suzanne Johnson Sears
Suzanne Johnson Sears, age 58, of Toledo, Ohio went to be with her Heavenly Father on July 26, 2019.
Suzanne lived in Toledo with her husband of 16 years, George Sears. Suzanne was born on July 29, 1960 to Robert E. Johnson and Nina A. (Truby) Johnson. She grew up near Point Place in Toledo.
She is survived by her husband; children, Stephanie Holliday-Ball (Eric) and Erik Reichmanis (Leah); grandsons, Cooper Holliday and K.J. Reichmanis; siblings Robert A. Johnson (Laura), David Johnson (Pam), Gerry Zemenski (Bob), Ken Johnson (Joyce), Tom Johnson (Brenda), Tim Johnson, and Mary Sweeny (Paul). She is also survived by 33 nephews and nieces and 35 great nephews and nieces.
Suzanne was preceded in her transition to heaven by her parents and her brother Raymond Johnson (Kathy).
Suzanne raised her two children with love, fun, plenty of music, and a focus on the Bible and relationship with Jesus. She has cherished her two grandsons and has shared with them her love of God and His word. Oh, how she loved her family and her friends, and her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Suzanne was a beautifully gifted interpreter for the deaf in her church. Conveying the meaning and feeling behind hymns, messages and readings was an exceptional ability she worked with devotion to develop. She hosted social events for the deaf, providing opportunities for them to visit, laugh, and enjoy communicating freely.
Suzanne built a successful career in steel sales with Sturdell Industries of Rochester, NY. Her client connections were special, as with her friendships and family relationships. During her illness, many clients sent cards, flowers, prayers and visits. This touched Suzanne deeply and was a clear indicator of her success at building relationships and truly caring for people.
Above all else, Suzanne treasured her relationship with Jesus Christ. She shared her faith in Him with all who would listen. Knowing Jesus personally is something she wants for every family member, friend and associate in her life. The calm and peace with which Suzanne walked through her very difficult fight with cancer caused people to marvel. The peace that passes all understanding is real. Suzanne experienced it and she wants it for all those she loves.
"I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world." ~ John 16:33
Visiting hours will be on Wednesday July 31, 2019 from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, 2426 N Reynolds Rd, Toledo, OH 43615 (419-531-4424). A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday August 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Monclova Road Baptist Church, 7819 Monclova Rd, Monclova, OH 43542. Friends will be received at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. Thursday. Burial will follow in Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to Monclova Road Baptist Church or The Victory Center.
Published in The Blade from July 28 to July 29, 2019