Suzanne K. Krell
Suzanne K. Krell, age 59, of Toledo, passed away July 12, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice. Suzanne was born December 21, 1959 in Toledo to Richard, Sr. and Pearl (Petro) Mallory. She was employed with Lucas County Clerk of Courts Auto Title for 32 years retiring in 2012. She was a loving mother to Kenneth II and Mallory.
Suzanne is preceded in death by her parents, She is survived by her husband, Kenneth C. Krell; children, Kenneth II and Mallory; siblings, Richard Jr., (Carol), Gary, Laurie (Thomas) Honaker and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive guests Thursday, July 18 from 10:00 a.m. until services at 11:00 a.m. at Newcomer-Northwest Chapel 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300).
Published in The Blade on July 14, 2019