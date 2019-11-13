|
Suzanne L. (Sattler) Pack
Suzanne L. Pack of Toledo passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. Suzanne was born in Perrysburg, Ohio on April 3, 1936. She was the oldest of three children born to Clifford and Dorothy (Krueger) Sattler. Suzanne graduated from Bedford High School and resided in her home in Toledo for over 58 years before taking up residence at The Lakes of Monclova Health Campus.
Suzanne began attending Calvary Church in 1991. She worked at Calvary in the daycare for many years. She was also very active in the Senior programs at the church. She enjoyed several trips with the group before her health declined. Suzanne had said that a high point in her life was their trip to Israel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant daughter and her loving husband Lloyd Pack in 2010. Suzanne is survived by her sons Ronald "Butch" (Dorian) Gorney, Jr. of FL and Mark (Rosemary "Bean") Gorney of Holland, OH. She is also survived by a sister Marcia (Joseph) Molesky of MI and brother John (Leslie) Sattler of Temperance as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Ave., Toledo on Friday November 15th from 10-11 AM where a Memorial Service will begin at 11 AM. Final disposition will be private.
The family wants to express a special thanks to her very dear friend and neighbor, Martha Neeper and her family for all of their help over the years.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 13, 2019