|
|
Suzanne Louise (Haynes) Hammer
Suzanne Louise (Haynes) Hammer, 71, of Benton, AR, passed away September 16, 2019. Born in Toledo, Ohio, to John and Rose Marie (Kanney) Haynes, she was a teacher in the Troy, Michigan, school district. Suzanne went back to school later in life, earning a Bachelor Degree in both Math and Science, graduating Summa Cum Laude. She was an artist, writer and animal lover who valued family above everything. She was the epitome of a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jack Haynes and sister, Carolyn Haggarty. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, William "Bill" Hammer; son, Craig Hammer (Brenda) of Bryant; daughter, Suzanne Fors (Andrew) of Benton; sisters, Mary Beth Fulwider (Dale) and Rose Marie LaJune; brother, James Anthony Haynes (Marie); and seven grandchildren, Jonathan Jerry, Liana Jerry, Elizabeth Fors, William Hammer, Devin Hammer, Jacqueline Hammer and Dakota Hammer.
Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or to the Central Arkansas SPCA, 64 Stonewall Dr., Jacksonville, AR 72076. Suzanne's online guestbook may be signed at www.littlerockfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019