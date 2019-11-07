|
Suzanne M. O'Rourke
Suzanne M. O'Rourke, 55, passed away at St. Anne's Hospital on November 3, 2019. She was born in Toledo on October 7, 1964, to Marilyn and Paul Jacobs. She was a devoted employee at Heartland Home Care Services.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis O' Rourke; daughter, Beth (David) Racz; son, Fr. Scott Patrick (Jessica) O' Rourke; grandchildren, Keira, Zachary, Jacob; brothers, Mark and Steve. She was preceded in death by her parents, and infant sons, Brian and Timmy.
A memorial service will begin at 1:00pm on Friday, November 8, 2019, in the Third Floor Conference Center at St. Anne's Hospital. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that teddy bears be sent to the Office of Spiritual Care at St. Anne's Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ansberg-West Funeral Directors, 419-472-7633. To send her family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 7, 2019