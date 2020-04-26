Suzanne M. Roth Suzanne M. (Kuehnle) Roth, age 90, was welcomed to heaven and into the loving arms of her husband John W. Roth and St. Michael on Friday April 17, 2020. Suzanne was born to Wilert and Virginia (Wicket) Kuehnle on February 4, 1930 in Toledo, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Richard F. Kuehnle. Surviving are her daughters, Cynthia (James) Harp and Juanita (Charles) Pauken. Grandchildren, Kelly (Andrew), Kathleen, Mary Rose, Nicholas, Kathryn, Christine (Steven) and Joseph (Kristin). Great grandchildren, Hope, Jacob, Madeline and Lilliana. Also surviving are nephews, John and Charles and niece, Angie. Mom loved us all unconditionally. A Life Celebration will be announced in the future, for friends and family to gather to celebrate mon's long and beautiful life. A private service was held on Wednesday, April 22 at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a charity of your choice or the Toledo Zoo. Arrangements were entrusted to Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd. Toledo, Ohio 419-475-5055 www.urbanskifuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.