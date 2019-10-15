|
Suzanne Marie Petsche
Suzanne Marie Petsche, 83, of South Bend, IN passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 after an extended illness.
Sue was born on January 9, 1936 in Toledo, OH, to the late James Flynn and Dolores Haynes Flynn. Her husband of 48 years, Frank J. Petsche, preceded her in death in August 2004. Sue is survived by her four children, Kathleen Petsche (Peter Kavanaugh) of Oak Park, IL; Thomas Petsche of Mishawaka, IN; Kevin Petsche (Richard Goehring) of Indianapolis, IN; and David Petsche (Jennifer) of Granger, IN; and five grandchildren, Stephanie Petsche, Matthew Petsche, Andrew Petsche, Evan Kavanaugh, and Anna Petsche.
She is also survived by her siblings, Marilyn Miller (Jack) of Marblehead, OH; Janet Peatee of Toledo, OH; James Flynn (Kathy) of Maumee, OH; William Flynn (Ruth) of Jackson, MI; John Flynn (Sue) of Toledo, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews throughout the world. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Flynn.
Sue graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1954. She married Frank in August, 1956 while working as a secretary at Libby Ford Glass Company. In the summer of 1964, Frank and Sue moved to South Bend, Indiana. In 1971, Sue joined World Book Encyclopedia where she excelled winning a new automobile and a national sales contest, "The Flying Circus Award" given to top producers in the US. Always the entrepreneur, she started her first company Tarner-Petsche Enterprises, with Don Tarner, in 1976, which sold fundraising materials to various organizations throughout the region. In 1978, she launched Sugar and Spice Candy Shops with stores in Pier Moran mall, the South Bend Regional Airport, and in Center City Plaza. She later relocated the main store to 307 N. Hill Street, where it remained until it closed in 2007. She also manufactured chocolates on Miami Street for 15 years.
Sue was an avid bridge player and a member of several local bridge clubs for over 40 years. She loved to travel and explore new places either through road trips around the US or cruising to exotic locations. She traveled overseas numerous times and was fortunate enough to tour Europe, Central America, and the Caribbean. Sue loved her grandchildren and never let running her business deter a chance to care for them. Sue enjoyed browsing, antiquing, and shopping where she collected angel figurines to Bavarian Porcelain. She was devoted to Christ the King parish for close to 50 years, and was active in the RCIA ministry.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN. The rosary will be prayed at 4:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019, with a visitation at 10 a.m. prior to Mass at Christ the King Catholic Church in South Bend, IN. Burial will follow the service at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Notre Dame, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Parish Building Fund in Suzanne's honor. Online condolences may be left at
www.kaniewski.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019