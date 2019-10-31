The Blade Obituaries
Cremation Society of Toledo
1405A Bernath Parkway
Toledo, OH 43615
419-861-3770
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church
Suzanne Marie Wolfe


1941 - 2019
Suzanne Marie Wolfe Obituary
Suzanne Marie Wolfe

Suzanne Marie Wolfe, age 78, of Toledo, Ohio passed away Monday, October 28 at her South Toledo residence. She was born April 22, 1941 to Gerald and Marie (DeShetler) Stahl.

Suzanne is survived by her children, Gary (Dana), Robin (Jeff) Lowe, and Jeff Wolfe. Sue's greatest love was her grandchildren, Jason (Jessica) Lowe, Andy (Janelle) Lowe, and Alexandria Wolfe. Sue is also survived by great grandson, Austin Lowe. Sue leaves behind her siblings, Gerald "Dick" (Marianne) and Thomas Stahl, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Sue was preceded in death by parents, Gerald and Marie Stahl.

Sue spent most of her career as an accounting clerk, at Medical College of Ohio, retiring after 30 years. Sue spent countless hours attending St. Mary's grade school and Notre Dame Academy alumni luncheons. Nothing brought Sue greater joy than being able to attend her grandchildren's athletic and school events. "Mom" always put her family before herself. Sue eagerly anticipated the holiday season, as she enjoyed helping with the organization of the family Christmas Eve celebration. Sue was a proud member of the Catholic War Vet 1675 Ladies Auxiliary group.

A memorial will be held Saturday, November 2, at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church at 10 a.m. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Suzanne Marie Wolfe to Notre Dame Academy campus ministries, or .

www.toledocremation.com

Published in The Blade on Oct. 31, 2019
