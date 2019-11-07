|
Suzanne Marie (Mercer) Zeh
Suzanne Marie (Mercer) Zeh beloved wife of Kenneth Zeh Sr. for 50 years, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the age of 68. Suzanne was the mother of Ken (Jennifer) and Lynn (Steven) Welsh; grandmother of Lucas, Alyssa, Adrien, Alayna, Allie, and Alexis; sister to Pat Dodsworth and Greg (Jackie) Mercer; and close friend of 52 years to Cheri; as well as aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Albert; niece, Carrie and nephew, Joseph.
Suzanne was born to Donald and Gladys (Mooney) Mercer December 23, 1950 in Toledo, Ohio. She was a 1969 graduate of Waite High School. Suzanne was an excellent housekeeper, bird enthusiast and a master gardener.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Road in Oregon, on Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Lake Twp. Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. The family would like to thank Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their wonderful care of Suzanne.
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 7, 2019