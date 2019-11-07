Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Zeh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne Marie (Mercer) Zeh


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Suzanne Marie (Mercer) Zeh Obituary
Suzanne Marie (Mercer) Zeh

Suzanne Marie (Mercer) Zeh beloved wife of Kenneth Zeh Sr. for 50 years, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the age of 68. Suzanne was the mother of Ken (Jennifer) and Lynn (Steven) Welsh; grandmother of Lucas, Alyssa, Adrien, Alayna, Allie, and Alexis; sister to Pat Dodsworth and Greg (Jackie) Mercer; and close friend of 52 years to Cheri; as well as aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Albert; niece, Carrie and nephew, Joseph.

Suzanne was born to Donald and Gladys (Mooney) Mercer December 23, 1950 in Toledo, Ohio. She was a 1969 graduate of Waite High School. Suzanne was an excellent housekeeper, bird enthusiast and a master gardener.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Road in Oregon, on Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Lake Twp. Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. The family would like to thank Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their wonderful care of Suzanne.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Suzanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -