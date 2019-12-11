|
Suzanne Meek Beckert
Suzanne "Sue" Meek Beckert passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning at Parkcliffe Memory Care Community. Sue was preceded in death by her parents Helen (Hofsteter) and Harold Meek and her brother Richard (Dick) Meek of Metairie, LA.
Sue grew up in West Toledo and attended DeVilbiss High School and the University of Toledo. She worked at Gulf Oil and LaSalle's Department Store before marrying Larry Beckert, raising their children and moving around the country and South America. She later worked at Jacobson's department store and renovated several homes in Toledo's historic Old West End where she enjoyed a very active social life and was very involved with the Old West End home tours and art fair. Sue was an avid dog lover and loved playing bridge, gardening and entertaining. Sue was a member of the former St. Mark's Episcopal Church and was very active in the church's vestry and Episcopal church life. She later joined St. Andrew's and Trinity's congregations. Sue was a strong supporter of Toledo's thriving arts community.
Sue leaves behind her daughters Linda Mahoney and Julie Beckert and son Thomas (Valerie) Beckert of Henderson, KY. She also leaves behind her four beautiful granddaughters and great grandson as well as her best friend Douglas Johnson. Sue was much loved and will be greatly missed by her neighbors, friends and family. Thank you to the Parkcliffe care team for such loving and compassionate care during a difficult time as well as Heartland Care Partner's palliative care team and ProMedica Hospice. In leu of flowers, please consider a donation to Trinity Church, The Arts Commission of Greater Toledo, the Libbey House Foundation or Lucas County Canine Care and Control.
Friends are invited to visit at 10:30 a.m. on Friday December 13, 2019 in the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave. where a funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery. To send her family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019