Suzanne "Susie" Moore



Suzanne Moore, age 62, of Oregon, passed away unexpectedly at home. Suzanne was born to Robert and Julie Ferencz on March 11, 1957 in Wels, Austria. Susie loved the water, especially the ocean and she loved animals. She loved to be outdoors enjoying trees and nature. Susie enjoyed playing bingo and Keno.



Susie is survived by her loving husband, Joseph; daughter, Maggie (Martin) Clark; grandchildren, Monica (Hussein Khatoun) Halasz, Calli Fox, Katie Bails, Chloe Fox, Hailey and Corey; great-grandchildren, Mahdi Khatoun, Ali Khatoun and another great-grandson on the way, parents, Robert and Julie Ferencz; siblings, Eva Ferencz and Robert (Melisa) Ferencz; many nieces and nephews and her special furbabies, Piper and Buddy. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle Halasz; in-laws, Charles and Martha Moore; and grandparents, Anna and Stephen Leskai



Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 3 - 8 p.m. Funeral services will begin in the funeral home on Monday at 10:15 a.m. and continue on with the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Ignatius Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Toledo Humane Society or the Cherry Street Mission.



www.freckchapel.com



Published in The Blade on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary