Suzanne (Sue) D. Smith died on the morning of June 6th at the age of 97.



She passed peacefully surrounded by members of her family in the home of her daughter in Swanton Ohio. She was born on July 21, 1921 to Charles D. (Cot) and Dorothy (Degnan) Werner. She attended Saint Angela Hall and was always proud to be one of the early high-school graduates of St. Ursula Academy. She furthered her education at the University of Toledo and received her art certificate from the Toledo Museum of Art, allowing her to become an accomplished painter. Sue married the love of her life, Charles F. Smith, to whom she was happily married for over 75 years, and with whom, she had 11 children.



Sue was truly an amazing woman! A person of great love, compassion, wit, and character, she was a matriarch of such unforgettable magnitude that she leaves a legacy that will not be easily matched by women of any generation.



She loved her family (is an understatement), and she did her best to instill this value in her children. She was feisty, kind, and amazingly funny, and she would often times remind you that she was to be taken with a grain of salt! Although our hearts may be breaking, we, at the same time, celebrate the joy and good news that Suzanne is in Heaven, rejoining Charles, members of her family, and the multitude of friends who preceded her in arriving at their home with God.



Whether she was selling clothing at the Baker Company, real estate at Casey Sullivan (where she worked for over a generation), or working at the Jacobson (where she blew away the competitors to win top salesperson in national competition), Sue was always fully devoted to whatever endeavor she pursued. Her hobbies included gourmet cooking, painting, growing tomatoes, knitting, and mastering the fine art of making a good deal.



(In fact, knowing how pricey an obituary can cost per line, Sue would have pulled my fingers off this keyboard half way into the first paragraph, proclaiming, "What are you, nuts? You got a screw loose? Knock it off, and you have GOT to end that thing!")



Suzanne is survived by children Peter J. (Karen) Smith (Naples, FL) - John C. Smith (Rogue River, OR) – Gregory P. Smith (Toledo, OH) – C. Gordon Smith (Rogue River, OR) – Jeffrey Smith (Toledo, OH) – Martin (Karen) Smith (Montgomery, TX) – Pamela (Larry) Hanley (Sylvania, OH) – Stephen (Debra) Smith (Palo Alto, CA) – Suzanne (John) Zychowicz (Temecula, CA) Christopher Smith (Toledo) – Amy (Jim) Mossing (Swanton, OH).



Suzanne is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Dorothy - brothers, Charles D. Werner II, George Werner, and sister Marcia (Draughn), and granddaughter Melinda Smith.



She had 26 grandchildren and more great grandchildren than anyone could possibly count. She enjoyed time spent with Theresa, Suzanne, and Joyce.



Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S Reynolds Rd. on Wednesday June 12, 2019 from 4 to 7p.m. where the Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Memorial services will be held on Thursday June 13, at Gesu Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. where the family will greet guests starting at 9:30 a.m. Committal services will follow in Calvary Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Helping Hands of St Louis in Toledo, Ohio or to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Please view the online guest registry at CoyleFuneralHome.com.



Published in The Blade from June 9 to June 10, 2019