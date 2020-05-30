Suzanne hired me fresh out of college as a third grade teacher at I.C. I would never have become the teacher or person without her strength and guidance. Her words of support encouragement, and wisdom continue to stay in my thoughts as I finish my last year teaching middle school. She was by far the best principal because she knew how to lead and had the children and staffs best interest in mind. I am so blessed to have worked with her and am forever grateful that she was part of my life.

Coworker