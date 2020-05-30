Suzanne Wehinger
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Suzanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suzanne Wehinger

On May 27, 2020, Suzanne Marguerite Wehinger of Upper Arlington, Ohio, loving wife, and mother of six children, passed away at the age of 86, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Suzanne was born on January 21, 1934 to Daniel and Alma Hartnett.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Wehinger; parents, Daniel, and Alma; daughter, Kathryn Lorraine; and brothers, William, and Thomas Hartnett. She is survived by her five children, Stephanie A. Isaacs (Stephen), Mark T. Wehinger (Patricia), Shelley M. Keith (Brian), Christine L. Wehinger, and Michael J. Wehinger (Margaret); grandchildren, Robert Joseph Wehinger, Kathryn Hutchinson (Zach), Elizabeth Wehinger, Colleen DeBoer; great grandson, Weston; brother, Daniel Hartnett (Mary); sister-in-law, Betty Brinley, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI in 1955 and her Master's in Education from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio in 1981. Suzanne was also a member of St. Andrews Parish in Upper Arlington, Ohio. From 1978 through 1999, Suzanne worked at Immaculate Conception School in Clintonville, Ohio. Her renewed career began as a teacher where she quickly ascended to the role of Principal. During her tenure as Principal, Suzanne guided Immaculate Conception to new heights winning the prestigious U.S. Department of Education National Blue-Ribbon School Award for the school year 1993-94. She was an accomplished pianist/organist who played two masses every Sunday at St. Thomas The Apostle Church in Columbus, Ohio along with many weddings and funerals throughout central Ohio. Suzanne was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. We are grateful to her for all the love, care, and guidance she gave each of us. We are all very blessed to have had Suzanne in our lives. The family would like to recognize the caregivers and staff at Dublin Assisted Living for their support and kindness to Suzanne and the family during Suzanne's stay.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, June 1, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 1899 McCoy Rd., Upper Arlington, Ohio, at 10:30 a.m. St Andrew's is asking that anyone who attends to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Lewis Center, following mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice https://capitalcityhospice.com. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 30 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Andrew's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rutherford Funeral Home
2383 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43202
614-299-1153
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
May 29, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Eileen Fantozzi
May 29, 2020
Suzanne hired me fresh out of college as a third grade teacher at I.C. I would never have become the teacher or person without her strength and guidance. Her words of support encouragement, and wisdom continue to stay in my thoughts as I finish my last year teaching middle school. She was by far the best principal because she knew how to lead and had the children and staffs best interest in mind. I am so blessed to have worked with her and am forever grateful that she was part of my life.
Christe Snoke
Christe Snoke
Coworker
May 29, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lisa Shuneson
May 29, 2020
Thank you for your love and leadership at IC school. Eternal Rest Grant Unto you, Mrs Wehinger, and May Perpetual Light Shine Upon You Always!
Jody Allen White
Student
May 29, 2020
Mrs. Wehinger was my principal at I.C. In the 90s. She was a wonderful woman who was fair and kind. She will be missed. My sincere condolences to her family and friends.
Beth
Student
May 28, 2020
Mrs Wehinger taught me some of the most important building blocks for my life. Parts of speech. Sentence dissection. Understanding individual words purpose(s) in sentence. She really made an impact and diagraming a good sentence? . Thank you. For all you did. And for that you did not know.
Vicci Horan-Simpkins
Student
May 28, 2020
To the kindest, most wonderful boss and friend...even though time and distance came between us, you are and will always be in my thoughts and in my heart. I will miss you forever. Rest now, my dear Suzanne.
Marianne Ceritelli Hayes
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved