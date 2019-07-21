Services Witzler Shank Funeral Home 222 E South Boundary St Perrysburg , OH 43551 (419) 874-3133 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Witzler Shank Funeral Home 222 E South Boundary St Perrysburg , OH 43551 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM All Saints Church Rossford , OH View Map Resources More Obituaries for Sydney Fernandes Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. Sydney O Fernandes

1936 - 2019 Add a Memory Share This Page Email (NEWS STORY) Dr. Sydney O. Fernandes, erudite in discourse and well read, who made time to hear out and examine his east side patients, died Wednesday in Waterford at Levis Commons, Perrsyburg. He was 82.



He had colon cancer, but also had been dealing with heart disease and diabetes, said his son Dr. Karl Fernandes, a pulmonary and critical care physician.



Dr. Fernandes had his own medical practice in Oregon for 40 years, retiring in 2010. Patients continued to phone after he retired, to say hello, but also to seek guidance.



He was a former chief of staff at what is now Mercy Health St. Charles Hospital.



"He was a master diagnostician and clinician," his son said. "He was focused on the patient. He would have a remarkable memory of their problems and just write a couple lines on their chart."



He ordered tests only after a thorough physical examination. Most important was spending time with a patient.



"He liked the physical connection and the scientific challenge - what is going wrong and how can I fix it?" his son said. "He loved his east side patients."



Dr. S. Amjad Hussain, a retired surgeon, recalled his colleague at St. Charles as empathic.



"He had a pragmatic approach to the practice of medicine. He deeply cared for his patients," said Dr. Hussain, who is a Blade columnist. "His patients really loved him very much."



For years Dr. Fernandes and his family lived in Oregon.



Devout in his Roman Catholic faith, Dr. Fernandes had been a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church in East Toledo and later St. Mary Magdalene in Rossford and its successor, All Saints Parish. He went to St. Rose Church in Perrysburg and the Latin Masses celebrated at St. Joseph Church in North Toledo.



He believed in preserving life from conception onward. But instead of just offering Church precepts, he relied on reason and principle when he explained, "'this is why we have to help the poor, this is why we can't have euthanasia,'" his son recalled. "He saw Jesus as the main healer, and that's what guided him. He was very philosophical."



In letters to The Blade Readers' Forum since the 1970s, Dr. Fernandes cited Church teaching and realities of medical practice, but also included references to Shakespeare, Darwin, and popular culture.



"He was a very deep person," Dr. Hussain said. "Well read, a deeply devoted Catholic, but had a very wide point of view. We enjoyed discussing intellectual issues, religious and social and otherwise. I learned a lot from him."



He was born Dec. 16, 1936, in Mumbai to Mary Magdalene and Liguory Fernandes. He was a graduate of St. Xavier College and Topiwala Medical School.



"He was good in math and science, and that led him to medicine," said his son. A compassion for the poor was reinforced by his time in a Jesuit seminary.



"He could have done anything quite frankly," his son said.



Friends from India already in Ohio suggested a move and, in 1970 he, his wife, and their two young sons moved to Toledo. He was a resident at the former Medical College of Ohio. He became a U.S. citizen in 1976.



Surviving are his wife, the former Thelma Noronha, whom he married Dec. 28, 1963; sons Dr. Karl Fernandes, Deacon Trevor Fernandes, Dr. Ashley Fernandes, the Rev. Earl Fernandes, and Dr. Eustace Fernandes; sister, Margaret Joseph; brothers Brian and Vernon Fernandes, and 15 grandchildren.



The family will receive friends from 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg. A Latin Requiem High Mass will be sung starting at 11 a.m. Monday at All Saints Church in Rossford.



The family suggests tributes to the Mercy Health St. Charles Foundation; St. Francis de Sales High School, and the Diocese of Toledo educational fund for seminarians.



The family suggests tributes to the Mercy Health St. Charles Foundation; St. Francis de Sales High School, and the Diocese of Toledo educational fund for seminarians.

This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on July 21, 2019