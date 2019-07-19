Sydney Oswald Fernandes, MD



Sydney Oswald Fernandes, MD, passed away in the evening of July 17, 2019, at the age of 82, surrounded by his family. He was born in Mumbai, India in 1936. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Thelma "Nana" (Noronha) Fernandes, his five sons Dr. Karl (Shaila), Deacon Trevor (Tamara), Dr. Ashley (Shruti), Rev. Fr. Earl Fernandes, and Dr. Eustace (Anne), and his 15 devoted grandchildren, who were such a joy to him and knew him as "Papa": Sydney, Ketan, Elijah, Anjali, Jude, Philomena, Siddharth, Lucy, Victor, Ignace, Jayan, Felicity, Arav, Mithran, and Leo. He is also survived by his three younger siblings, Margaret (Eddie) Joseph, Brian (Ida) Fernandes, and Vernon Fernandes, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Liguory and Mary Magdalene Fernandes, and his older siblings, Terrance (Bibian) Fernandes and Sister Mary Hilda Fernandes, SCB, of Mumbai.



Dr. Fernandes graduated from Saint Xavier College in Mumbai and Topiwala Medical School in 1965. After moving with his wife Thelma and two oldest sons to Toledo, Ohio in 1970, he did residencies at the Medical College of Ohio in family practice and internal medicine. He maintained a solo medical practice in Oregon, Ohio, for 40 years until retirement. Involved with the Mercy Health System, he was lovingly committed to Mercy Saint Charles Hospital, where he was Chief of Staff in 1988-89. Known for his exceptional care of his patients over the years, he is fondly remembered by their families.



Dr. Fernandes was also a devout Catholic and was a member of Saint Thomas Aquinas Church in East Toledo, and Saint Mary Magdalene/All Saints Parish in Rossford. He often attended Saint Rose Parish in Perrysburg and the Latin Mass at Saint Joseph Parish in Toledo. He was an outspoken defender of human life from conception to death, both as a loyal American citizen and as a committed Catholic physician.



Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg, Ohio. (419-874-3133). A sung Latin Requiem High Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at All Saints Church in Rossford, Ohio. Burial will follow in Saint Rose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to designate offerings to the Mercy Saint Charles Foundation, Saint Francis de Sales High School, and the Diocese of Toledo Educational Fund for Seminarian students. Condolences may be made online to the family at www.witzlershank.com. Sic transit gloria mundi. So passes the glory of the world.





Published in The Blade on July 19, 2019