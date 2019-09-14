Home

W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 385-5305
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
View Map
Sydney (Tina) Picolo


1958 - 2019
Sydney (Tina) Picolo Obituary
Sydney (Tina) Picolo

The morning of Tuesday, September 10th, 2019 Sydney Picolo (Tina) released her spirit at the age of 61 back to the universe. She was born to Chuck and Sally Picolo in 1958.

Syd is survived by her loving feline companion, Boo; siblings, Candace Webb, Toni Howe, and Craig Picolo; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 at W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Highway at 12:00 p.m. until the time of services at 2:00 pm. in the mortuary. A wake will follow the funeral services.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to ASPCA.org.

Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.

Published in The Blade from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019
