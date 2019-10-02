|
(News story) Sylvester L. "Sonny" Smith, a Woodward High School star athlete who helped develop competitive players and winning teams as head football coach of his alma mater, died Sunday in ProMedica Ebeid Hospice. He was 86.
He suffered heart failure after a fall Saturday in the Sylvania home of his daughter Jill Magginis, where he and his wife lived after many years in West Toledo.
Mr. Smith retired about 20 years ago as manager of the city of Toledo's swimming pools, a part-time job to which he was hired in the late 1960s. He kept track of lifeguard assignments, and he made sure they all were life-saving certified and CPR trained.
The diligence paid off, with the guards making up to three rescues a day from pools, he told The Blade in 1998.
"We've saved many, many lives," he said then. During his tenure, Mr. Smith also oversaw playgrounds, ice rinks, and the Teen Town program.
Mr. Smith retired as an educator in the late 1980s from Woodward. A longtime physical education teacher, he concluded his career with the occupational work experience program.
He started coaching at Woodward in 1957 as an assistant to head coach Jim Foltz. He later was an assistant to Lou Meszaros. He received several offers through the years to be a head coach elsewhere, he said when he was promoted to Woodward head coach. He chose to remain a Polar Bear.
"...You might say I have a personal crusade to give Woodward the best football program possible, no matter in what capacity I serve," he told The Blade then.
As a motivator, he got players' attention, Mike Bell - a Woodward graduate who became Toledo fire chief and then mayor - told The Blade in 1998.
"He talked to you eye-to-eye, man-to-man, and you knew what his expectations were, and you didn't want to fail him, and you did not want to fail his team," Mr. Bell, who played for Mr. Smith, said then.
Mr. Smith's daughter said: "He told them they were winners, and they were going to win and they were as good as anyone else in the league."
Mr. Smith's best season, 1972, saw Woodward only losing to St. Francis in City League play, taking the Red Division championship, only to lose the City League championship to Scott High School in the Shoe Bowl. A tie with St. John's Jesuit High School in the 1975 Shoe Bowl resulted in Woodward sharing the City League championshp that year.
He resigned as head coach after nine years in 1978, his teams amassing a 46-31-4 record.
He was born Feb. 14, 1933, to Alma and Sylvester Smith and grew up in North Toledo. He graduated from Woodward in 1951, where he won 11 varsity letters - in baseball, football, basketball, and track. He was a three-time All-City baseball selection, with a .450 batting average. An All-City football player, he led his team in scoring as a junior and senior and, as a junior, was on the district championship basketball team.
At the University of Toledo, he played four years of football and baseball. He received a bachelor of education degree in 1955. He had Woodward High and Toledo City Athletic League hall of fame honors.
"He was a great story teller. He had a million stories for everything. He could remember who coached where, who played," said Dennis Tobias, a vice president of the Varsity T Club at UT and a friend.
Yet he kept his own triumphs out of the stories.
"He always talked about other players and coaches. I can't remember him ever saying what he did," Mr. Tobias said. Mr. Smith was a former Varsity T Club executive board member and a hall of fame inductee. He led efforts in the late 1990s to raise more than $300,000 for the club's pavilion.
He also was a longtime color commentator for radio broadcasts of high school football games, teamed with announcer and friend Don King.
His daughter Sheryl "Sherrie" Shipman, who during her city career in recreation oversaw the city's pools, parks, ice rinks, and ball diamonds, died Oct. 31, 2014.
Surviving are his wife, the former Nancy Hershey, whom he married Aug. 21, 1954; daughters Janet Szlachcic and Jill Magginis; sons Jeffrey and David Smith; eight grandchildren, and a great-granddaughter.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, where services will begin at 1 p.m. Friday.
The family suggests tributes to ProMedica Hospice.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 2, 2019