The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
Wake
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Greater St. Mary's Baptist Church
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM
Greater St. Mary's Baptist Church
1924 - 2020
Sylvester Pettaway Obituary
Sylvester Pettaway

Mr. Sylvester Pettaway, age 95, passed away on Thursday, Jauanry 23, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. He was born on August 20, 1924, in Camden, Alabama, to the union of Sam and Ada (Dallas) Pettaway to this union seven boys were born. He was a Combat Army Military Veteran and served in World War II.

Services are Friday, January 31, 2020, at 12:00 noon at Greater St. Mary's Baptist Church, wake starts at 11:00 a.m. Visitation on Thursday, 4 to 6 p.m. at The House of Day Funeral Home.

www.houseofday.com



Published in The Blade from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
