Sylvester Pettaway
Mr. Sylvester Pettaway, age 95, passed away on Thursday, Jauanry 23, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. He was born on August 20, 1924, in Camden, Alabama, to the union of Sam and Ada (Dallas) Pettaway to this union seven boys were born. He was a Combat Army Military Veteran and served in World War II.
Services are Friday, January 31, 2020, at 12:00 noon at Greater St. Mary's Baptist Church, wake starts at 11:00 a.m. Visitation on Thursday, 4 to 6 p.m. at The House of Day Funeral Home.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020