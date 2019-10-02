|
Sylvester "Sonny" Smith
Sylvester L. "Sonny" Smith, 86, passed away September 29, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice. He was born February 14, 1933 to Sylvester and Alma Smith in Toledo. A graduate of Woodward High School, Class of 1951, Sonny excelled in athletics, lettering in football, basketball and baseball. In 1951 he earned the Michigan Honor Trophy from the University of Michigan Club of Toledo. He graduated from the University of Toledo, Class of 1955, with a Bachelor's degree in education and played football and baseball for the Rockets. Sonny returned to Woodward following graduation from U.T. where he taught and coached football for over 40 years. In 1975 Woodward were City Champs and Sonny was named Coach of the Year. In 1990 he was inducted into the Woodward High School, Hall of Fame. In 1991 he was inducted into the City of Toledo Athletic League, Hall of Fame. In 2002 he was inducted into the Varsity T Club Hall of Fame and in 2016 he earned the Varsity T Club lifetime achievement award for his 25 years of service and serving as president. He was a radio announcer on WCWA with Don King for many years, calling Whitmer and Bowling Green football games.
Sonny is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Nancy; daughters, Janet (Fred) Szlachcic, Jill (Bill) Magginis; sons, Jeffrey (Penny) Smith, David (Amy) Smith; grandchildren, Nathan (Laura) Shipman, Kassie (Brent) Smith, Kyle (Jamie) Szlachcic, Chelsea Szlachcic, Bradley Smith, Nancy Magginis, Billy Magginis, Macy Smith and great granddaughter, Alexia Szlachcic. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sherrie Shipman and grandsons, Corey Smith and Deacon Bleu.
Friends are invited to visit from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, where services will be held 1:00 PM Friday. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to ProMedica Hospice. Condolences for Sonny's family may be expressed online at
www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019