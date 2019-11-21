Home

W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 385-5305
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
Sylvia Bartell


1922 - 2019
Sylvia Bartell Obituary
Sylvia Bartell

Sylvia Bartell, 97, of Holland, passed away on November 17, 2019. She was born on September 20, 1922 to Andrew and Regina Biniak in Toledo. Sylvia was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and attended Mary Manse College. She and her husband, Frank J. Bartell, were married in 1944. They lived for many years in South Toledo. He died in 2007. Sylvia worked as a bank teller, retiring from the former Toledo Home Federal Savings and Loan. She and her husband travelled extensively throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and numerous Caribbean cruises. She enjoyed working in her garden. She was a member the St. Luke's Hospital Auxiliary.

Sylvia also was preceded in death by her brother, Del (Helen) Biniak. Surviving are her sons, Frank "Jack" (Nanca) Bartell III and Michael Bartell; grandchildren, Gregory, Andrew (Amanda) and Ryan (Shaun); great grandchildren, Brayden, Tegan, Decker, Bowen and Dylan and many friends, including Ereck Wheeler and Peg Daniels.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at St. Joan of Arc Church at 10:30 a.m., where family and friends may visit after 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Please consider memorial tributes to St. Luke's Hospital Auxiliary or a .

Please send condolences to

www.sujkowskiairport.com

Published in The Blade from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
