Sylvia Bicanovsky



Sylvia M. Bicanovsky, age 89 of Rossford, Ohio passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. She was born on March 25, 1930 in St. James, Minnesota to Raymond and Clara (Sandmeyer) Hurley. She was a 1948 graduate of St. James High School in Minnesota. Sylvia married Raymond Bicanovsky in 1971.



Sylvia was employed by the City of Rossford Police Department for 29 years as Rossford's first police woman. She was a member of the F.O.P. #40, Rossford Eagles and the Rossford American Legion Auxiliary. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.



Surviving is her husband of 48 years, Raymond Bicanovsky; son, David (Susan) Jones; daughters, Kathlene (John) Uhler and Karen Jones; step-son Michael (LaDonna) Bicanovsky. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nehpews. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Duane Jones; brother, Donald Hurley and sister, Marie Kraft.



In accordance with Sylvia's wishes cremation has taken place. A memorial service in her memory will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at All Saints Catholic Church 628 Lime City Rd. Rossford, OH. The family will receive guest beginning at 10:00 AM in the church narthex.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Northwest Ohio Alzhiemers Association. Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Blade from July 21 to July 22, 2019