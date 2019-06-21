Sylvia Grace Winkle



Sylvia Grace Winkle, 90, of Toledo passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Sunset Village in Sylvania.



She was born in Toledo, Ohio on June 15, 1929 to Joseph and Virginia (Slowinski) Dixon.



Sylvia graduated from Woodward High School in Toledo, Ohio. She was the bookkeeper for her husband and daughters business for over 30 years. She enjoyed many happy years at their lake home on Little Long Lake with her husband James, family and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband James in 1990; her parents; sister Rosalie Kahle; brother in law Alvin Kahle; loving step daughter Patricia Zeller and niece Kathie O'Neill.



She is survived by her loving daughter Beth (Barney) Stewart; step children Mike Winkle, Dennie Winkle, and Tina (James) Withrow; grandchildren Mari Stewart, Laurie (Kenneth) Webb; Christine Zeller; many additional grandchildren and great grandchildren and a very special granddaughter Alena Stewart; special niece Melissa Sturt and caring and loving friend Rosalind Rober.



Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Friday, June 21 from 4 – 8 p.m. where a Scripture Service will begin at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 22 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 10:00 a.m. where the family will greet guests starting at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be private.



Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Sunset Village, or to the .



